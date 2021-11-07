Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 4.5 lakh cow dung lo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4.5 lakh cow dung logs to be used for 'Statue of Equality' yagnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 7, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the statue on February 5
Chinna Jeeyar Swami seen feeding cows at the Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala. (DC Image)
 Chinna Jeeyar Swami seen feeding cows at the Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Logs made of cow dung will be used for the yagnam to be performed to mark the 12-day programme to unveil the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality of Ramanujacharya, the Chinna Jeeyar Swami said on Saturday,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the statue on February 5.

 

Speaking at the inauguration of a cow shelter set up by the Dhyan Foundation, the seer said, “The 4.5 lakh cow dung cakes that will be used for the yagnam are being made at eight places in Haryana and Rajasthan.”

He said cow dung logs are an environmentally friendly alternative to coal and gas. “Smoke from the cow dung logs works as a remedy to many ailments,” he said.

Dhyan Foundation described the initiative as a unique collaboration between Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Dhyan Foundation. The foundation said it would will rehabilitate the cattle rescued from traffickers and illegal slaughter houses. “With this collaboration, we will open more cow shelters and protect more cows,” the Dhyan Foundation added.

 

The cow shelter, spread across four acres, currently houses 150 cows.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinna Jeeyar Swami said over-exploitation of earth’s resources will have catastrophic effects. "Mother Earth offers so many things. It serves everybody's needs but not their greed. We have been consuming more natural resources than we are supposed to."

...
Tags: chinna jeeyar swamy, dhyan foundation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The ED’s case against Mr Deshmukh is based on the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI in April 2021 alleging corruption and bribery. (DC)

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

O Panneerselvam (PTI)

OPS joins issue with minister Duraimurugan on Mullaiperiyar dam

News

Contacts of VIPs found in bizman's phone, says police

Congress MP N.Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the meeting on podu lands in Suryapet on Saturday. Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and Suryapet collector T.Vinay Krishna Reddy are also seen. (P. Anil Kumar)

Uttam Kumar threatens to go on indefinite fast to ensure state purchases paddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

Higher wind speed flushes out pollution in Delhi

The city's AQI slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday. (Representational image: PTI)

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Deputy CM Sisodia

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->