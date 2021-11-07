4.5 lakh cow dung logs to be used for 'Statue of Equality' yagnam

Hyderabad: Logs made of cow dung will be used for the yagnam to be performed to mark the 12-day programme to unveil the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality of Ramanujacharya, the Chinna Jeeyar Swami said on Saturday,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the statue on February 5.

Speaking at the inauguration of a cow shelter set up by the Dhyan Foundation, the seer said, “The 4.5 lakh cow dung cakes that will be used for the yagnam are being made at eight places in Haryana and Rajasthan.”

He said cow dung logs are an environmentally friendly alternative to coal and gas. “Smoke from the cow dung logs works as a remedy to many ailments,” he said.

Dhyan Foundation described the initiative as a unique collaboration between Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Dhyan Foundation. The foundation said it would will rehabilitate the cattle rescued from traffickers and illegal slaughter houses. “With this collaboration, we will open more cow shelters and protect more cows,” the Dhyan Foundation added.

The cow shelter, spread across four acres, currently houses 150 cows.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinna Jeeyar Swami said over-exploitation of earth’s resources will have catastrophic effects. "Mother Earth offers so many things. It serves everybody's needs but not their greed. We have been consuming more natural resources than we are supposed to."