The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2020 Stan Swamy seeks per ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stan Swamy seeks permission to use sipper in jail, NIA to file reply in 20 days

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
Swamy, arrested in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon, moved the plea before the special NIA court citing health issues
Stan Swamy. (Image: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)
 Stan Swamy. (Image: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Mumbai: Eighty-two-year-old Father Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, has filed an application before a special court here, seeking that he be allowed to use a straw and sipper in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, where he is currently lodged.

Swamy was arrested from his home in Ranchi last month in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018.

 

The accused, through his lawyer Kritika Agarwal, moved the plea before the special NIA court on Friday seeking straw and sipper in jail citing health issues.

The special court judge D E Kothalikar has asked the national probe agency to file its reply on the matter on November 26.

NIA officials have said that investigations established that Swamy was actively involved in the activities of the CPI (Maoist). The NIA has also alleged that he was in contact with "conspirators" -- Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to further the group's activities.

 

It also alleged that Swamy had received funds through an associate for furthering the agenda.

Besides, he is convenor of the Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist), the NIA officials have claimed.

They said that literature, propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) and documents related to communications for furthering the group's programmes were seized from his possession.

Last month, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet in the matter against eight people, including Swamy.

As many as 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the anti-terror law UAPA.

 

The probe into the Elgar Parishad case was taken over by the NIA on January 24 this year.

The Pune police have claimed that speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held on December 31, 2017 at Shaniwarwada in Pune city, led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police have claimed the conclave was organised by people having Maoist links.

...
Tags: stan swamy, parkinson's, bhima koregaon, elgar parishad, sipper, straw, stan swamy health
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The businessman, who has been into gold and diamond business, was in deep crisis a few years ago when his guru advised him to visit Chottanikkara temple. After visiting the temple he started getting good fortunes in business. Since 2016, he has been visiting the temple regularly, reports regional media.

Devotee offers Rs.500 crore donation to Kerala’s Chottanikkara temple

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (ANI file photo)

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan is COVID-19 positive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Confident of coming to power in West Bengal, won't impose President's Rule: Shah

In 2016, Krishna Pushkaralu was held in a grand manner by the Andhra Pradesh government

Andhra Pradesh government allocates Rs 200 crore for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ladakh standoff: India, China armies hold 8th round of commander-level talks

Representational image

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Indian Army

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

Two suspected Lashkar militants, one civilian killed in Pampore gunfight

Representational image

Confident of coming to power in West Bengal, won't impose President's Rule: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham