The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2020 Kerala governor Arif ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan is COVID-19 positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Meanwhile, 7,002 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (ANI file photo)
 Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (ANI file photo)

KOCHI: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. The information has been shared through the official Twitter handle of the Governor.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side,” reads the tweet of Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO quoting Arif Mohammad Khan.

 

Meanwhile, 7,002 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday taking the total count to 4,62,469. The number of active cases is 83,208.

...
Tags: arif mohammad khan, kerala governor, covid-19 in kerala, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Stan Swamy. (Image: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy seeks permission to use sipper in jail, NIA to file reply in 20 days

The businessman, who has been into gold and diamond business, was in deep crisis a few years ago when his guru advised him to visit Chottanikkara temple. After visiting the temple he started getting good fortunes in business. Since 2016, he has been visiting the temple regularly, reports regional media.

Devotee offers Rs.500 crore donation to Kerala’s Chottanikkara temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Confident of coming to power in West Bengal, won't impose President's Rule: Shah

In 2016, Krishna Pushkaralu was held in a grand manner by the Andhra Pradesh government

Andhra Pradesh government allocates Rs 200 crore for Tungabhadra Pushkaralu



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ladakh standoff: India, China armies hold 8th round of commander-level talks

Representational image

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Indian Army

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

Two suspected Lashkar militants, one civilian killed in Pampore gunfight

Representational image

Confident of coming to power in West Bengal, won't impose President's Rule: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham