The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2020 Customs Act violatio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Customs Act violation: Kerala Minister K T Jaleel summoned

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2020, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2020, 5:00 pm IST
The sources said besides the issue of import of Quran, the agency will seek clarification from the minister on other matters under its probe
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.
 Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

Kochi: The Customs has summoned Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel to appear before it as part of its investigation into the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use through diplomatic channel.

According to official sources, the Customs has served notice to Jaleel to appear in its office here on Monday.

 

The sources said besides the issue of import of Quran, the agency will seek clarification from the minister on other matters under its investigation. They, however, did not elaborate.

Jaleel was earlier questioned by the NIA probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case.

He was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channels.

The Customs department has registered two cases in connection with allegedly accepting consignments of the Holy Quran and thousands of kilograms of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials for their personal use through diplomatic channels.

 

It has launched a probe into the role of "some powerful persons" who allegedly violated the laws.

Customs officials have said the state government had accepted 18,000 kg of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017 for their personal use.

Similarly, consignments of the Holy Quran imported by the UAE consulate were also accepted by the state government officials.

Officials have said there were clear cases of violation of Customs Act as the state government officials accepted those items brought by the diplomats for their personal use by availing tax exemption certificate.

 

They have said the state government officials very well know that they were forbidden from taking anything from the foreign government.

...
Tags: kt jaleel, holy quran, uae consulate, gold smuggling case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, on the outskirts of Mohali, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PTI)

30 farmers booked in UP's Fatehpur district for stubble burning

Niira Radia(R). (PTI)

Delhi Police registers case against Niira Radia, others for alleged loan fraud

US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris (AFP)

Kamala Harris set to be the new US Vice President: What would it mean for India?

People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)

Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID cases



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maharashtra as highest contributor to new COVID cases

People wait in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)

Ladakh standoff: India, China armies hold 8th round of commander-level talks

Representational image

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Indian Army

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

Two suspected Lashkar militants, one civilian killed in Pampore gunfight

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham