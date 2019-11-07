You are cordially invited: PM Modi to celebrate belated Diwali with BJP workers

PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Army troops. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to his residence on 9th November, to celebrate Diwali.

Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across India on October, 27.

PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

It was for the third time that the PM visited Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops in the border state since 2014, and first after the abrogation of Article 370.

