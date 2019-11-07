Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 Telangana: June was ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: June was the hottest ever

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Nov 7, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Heatwaves are thus among the world’s biggest problems, scientists at a climate change conference here.
IRADe has conducted studies across the country
 IRADe has conducted studies across the country

Hyderabad: June and July 2019 have been the hottest months on record, globally. In fact, 2014 to 2019 have been the hottest years ever. Heatwaves are thus among the world’s biggest problems, scientists at a climate change conference here.

International agencies like ISA’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administ-ration have confirmed that June was the hottest June on record, 0.95 Celsius above normal average. It was followed by the hottest month on record in 140 years — 0.95 Celsius above normal average. Experts at the conference, organised at the Centre of Economic and Social Studies and the Indian Society for Ecological Economics on Wednesday, said this temperature rise was caused entirely by anthropogenic emissions.

 

In a panel discussion on heat waves, Rohit Magotra, deputy director at Integra-ted Research and Action for Development (IRADe), said ‘heat stress’ is caused by a combination of a rise in temperature and relative humidity. Abnormally high levels can be catastrophic for the human body. Thous-ands have perished to heat waves across the country in the past few years, he said.

“The number of heatwaves has been increasing every year,” he said. “And summers are also arriving earlier hence the season is getting longer.”

IRADe has conducted studies across the country. A team has collected data over four months in New Delhi, Rajkot and Bhubaneswar. “In Delhi there were 49 days with abnormally high temperatures in 2018; this number rose to 66 in 2019. The trends are similar in other places also,” Magotra said.

Heatwaves can be the direct cause of wage loss. High temperatures cause exhaustion, dehydration and illness, which force a worker from work.

Mr Magotra said 90 per cent of men surveyed in Delhi reported their productivity was affected due to heat wave conditions; in Bhubaneshwar, it was 76 per cent; in Rajkot, 77 per cent. The most loss was in informal occupations such casual labour who work in the open. The wage loss potential is in hundreds of crores.

Lipika Nanda of the Public Health Foundation of India introduced the concept of heat threshold. “A heat threshold for a location is the highest temperature beyond which people start dying due to heat,” she said. “We study the pattern between temperatures and mortality in an area to calculate this number.” Nanda said the threshold can be lower than people may believe. “In Bhubaneshwar, the threshold is only 38.4 degrees, not even 40,” she said. A person’s underlying illness such as kidney or heart ailment aggravate during heat waves. “There are a number of effects. Some studies suggest that children develop problems as a result of their inability to play outdoors,” she said.

...
Tags: heatwaves
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Arjun Sampath, founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi, offer rudraksha mala and saffron shawl to saint Tiruvalluvar statue at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Saffron makeover to Tiruvalluvar statue in Thanjai triggers tension, HMK leader held

Sonia Gandhi

12 Assam MLAs ask Sonia Gandhi to change their leader

Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: RTC Joint Action Committee plans million march on November 9

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: PIL filed against route privatisation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana State government to provide cool roof for denizens

The programme hopes to cover 1,00,000 sq m of roofs over the next year, 30,00,000 sq m over five years in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents seek regular water supply

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Hyderabad: Pollution causing allergies

The increased incidence is due to large-scale protection where exposure to natural environment for children is minimised. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Parking fee forced upon despite orders

Paid parking ticket issued at MJM complex.

Delhi effect triggers haze

Hyderabadis woke up to a hazy skyline in Nallagandla on Wednesday morning. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham