Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 Siddaramaiah draws u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah draws up strategy to woo Ahinda voters in time for bypolls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HEGDE
Published Nov 7, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 6:15 am IST
The 2019 parliamentary elections came as a rude shock to the Congress as it fetched the party only one Lok Sabha seat from Karnataka.
In this file picture opposition party leader Siddaramaih paying floral tribute to former CM Devaraja Urs portrait
 In this file picture opposition party leader Siddaramaih paying floral tribute to former CM Devaraja Urs portrait

Bengaluru: With poll pundits blaming the Congress party’s poor performance in the state during the recent Lok Sabha elections on the erosion of its popularity among the backward classes and minorities,  former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has quietly worked out a  plan to woo the Ahinda voters back through the rallies that the party is holding for the December bypolls, according to sources.

The 2019 parliamentary elections came as a rude shock to the Congress as it fetched the party only one Lok Sabha seat from Karnataka. The poll pundits have since concluded that barring Muslims and a small section of Kurubas and Christians, no other community backed the party or Mr Siddaramaiah, who has for long claimed to champion their cause.

 

Although the Kuruba strongman does not openly admit that Ahinda voters have deserted both him and the Congress,  he seems to have come to terms with the reality and to prove his critics within the party wrong, and to stop more of these voters from crossing over to the BJP,  has decided to use the poll rallies or the Nava Chaitanya Yatras as they are called, to woo them back, say sources close to him.

Stung by criticism that he is no longer a mass leader particularly after the party’s poor performance in the 2018 assembly and 2019 parliamentary elections, he is said to be eager to rebuild his image and on Saturday called a meeting of  his  confidantes in the party to discuss the new strategy.

Leaders like Dr H.C. Mahadevappa, H. Anjaneya, V.S. Ugrappa, K.J. George, M. Laxminarayana, and Rizwan Arshad, who were present, were told to get in touch with leaders of their respective communities and bring more of them to the rallies, according to sources. In addition, the former Chief Minister  reportedly plans to hold caste and community-wise conventions.

 Sources reveal that Dr Mahadevappa has been tasked with bringing the scheduled caste touchables to the rallies and Mr Anjaneya with  drumming up support among the SC-left community to which he belongs. Mr George and Mr Arshad are expected to draw more of the Christian and Muslim voters  to the Jana Chaitanya Yatras. Not stopping there, Mr Siddaramaiah hopes to continue being in touch  with the leaders of these communities to win their confidence back, say sources.

...
Tags: former chief minister siddaramaiah, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

“In the light of the directive by the commission, it is directed to ensure that the accused belonging to SC and ST communities are not abused verbally or physically in police custody,” the advisory said. (Representation Image)

Madhya Pradesh police’s advisory sparks caste row, invites criticism

The passengers were found to be carrying over 30 kilograms of gold in various forms including jewellery, crude bits, paste form mostly on their person and by body concealment.

30 kg gold seized at Tamil Nadu airport

Spotted deer in illegal captivity at a coffee plantation in Sakleshpur. Forest officials have started the operation to rescue them. (Photo: DC)

Hassan: Forest officials rescue deer in captivity in coffee estate

Poet from Telangana Gaddar appeared before the JMFC court in the taluk on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Gaddar appears in Pavagada court in 2005 Naxal attack case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hassan: Forest officials rescue deer in captivity in coffee estate

Spotted deer in illegal captivity at a coffee plantation in Sakleshpur. Forest officials have started the operation to rescue them. (Photo: DC)

Gaddar appears in Pavagada court in 2005 Naxal attack case

Poet from Telangana Gaddar appeared before the JMFC court in the taluk on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

BS Yediyurappa keeps his promise, sets up new authority to tackle traffic

B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Applications for GPAT 2020

After the application process is closed, candidates will still be allowed to choose their city to write the examination till December 2, 2019.

Bengaluru: Only private candidates above 15 years can write SSLC exams

3,214 private candidates register for SSLC 2020 Mar/April exam this year
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham