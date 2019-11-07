Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 Sena MLAs authorise ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav to take 'final decision' on govt formation

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the CM's post, the BJP has rejected it.
Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of all party MLAs at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, where the legislators also reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

 

"The Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhavji to take a final decision regarding government formation," party legislator Shambhuraje Desai told reporters after the meeting ended.

Desai denied that the Sena legislators will be shifted to a hotel in south Mumbai, amid fear of switching sides.

The Shiv Sena has been maintaining that in February this year, before the Lok Sabha polls, it was decided that there will be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the party and the BJP.

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the chief minister's post, the BJP has rejected it.

Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, lok sabha, shambhuraje desai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

In the assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (Photo: File)

Nitin Gadkari refutes speculation of him as next Maharashtra CM

In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building. (Photo: File)

'Rs 73 lakhs to fix windows for his house': Naidu slams Jagan Reddy govt

According to official reports, more than 64 people lost lives in Cyclone 'Fani'. (Photo: Representational)

Cyclone 'Bulbul' may intensify, likely to move towards Bengal

Disturbed over marital discord, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)

Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone 'Bulbul' may intensify, likely to move towards Bengal

According to official reports, more than 64 people lost lives in Cyclone 'Fani'. (Photo: Representational)

Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station

Disturbed over marital discord, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)

New 191-crore jet to carry Gujarat CM, VVIPs can fly 7,000 km

The BJP government in Gujarat has bought an aircraft worth Rs 191 crore to be used by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other VVIPs like the Governor and deputy chief minister, formally wrapping up the procurement process launched five years ago. (Photo: businessaircraft.bombardler.com)

PM Narendra Modi attends Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present at the event along with the Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)

'Don't link RSS chief to Maha govt formation': Gadkari

'Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government,' he said, adding a decision will be taken soon to resolve the impasse over government formation in his home state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham