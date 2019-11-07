Saffron makeover to Tiruvalluvar statue in Thanjai triggers tension, HMK leader held

Arjun Sampath, founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi, offer rudraksha mala and saffron shawl to saint Tiruvalluvar statue at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) Arjun Sampath kicked up a fresh controversy by putting a ‘rudraksha maala’ and adorning the statue of saint Tiruvalluvar at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur with a saffron shawl on Wednesday. He applied ‘vibuthi’ (holy ash) on the forehead of the statue and did ‘arathi’ with lit camphor along with chanting “Agara Muthaal Ezhuthellam,” the first couplet of ‘Tirukkural’.

Later he told presspersons that those who desecrated the statue should be arrested.

He claimed that Tiruvalluvar followed Hindu tradition. The incident became a matter of controversy and the police, who rushed to the spot removed the rudraksha mala and saffron shawl.

Later, Arjun Sampath was arrested at Udayalur near Kumbakonam where he went to pay his respects at the ‘samadhi’ of King Raja Raja Cholan in view of ‘sadhaya vizha’ (coronation day of the king). Cases under sections 153,153 (A) 1 (A) and 153 A (B) were filed against Arjun Sampath and two others.

Along with him T. Gurumurthy, state general secretary of HMK youth wing and Karthik Rao, Thanjavur district secretary of the party were also arrested by the police.

Earlier at Thanjavur, Arjun Sampath garlanded the statue of King Raja Raja Cholan as part of ‘sadhaya vizha’. He told presspersons that Tiruvalluvar is revered in Kerala also and called as ‘Nayanar’.

He also pointed out to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi propagating ‘Tirukural’ in world forums.

Meanwhile, the police put barricade around the statue and stepped up security there.