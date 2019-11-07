Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 Mahant Ramdas, mulla ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahant Ramdas, mullahs hold key to peace

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Nov 7, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 1:45 am IST
They advise followers not to react to verdict.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

Ayodhya: Mahant Ramdas, a respected religious figure in the temple town, is seated late evening with a roomful of followers at his ashram in Hanuman Garhi chowk, a communally-sensitive area.

“Maharaj-ji”, in his late 50s, commands rapt attention as he explains each minute detail of the clashes that broke out in 2012. The district administration had then asked him to mediate between Hindus and Muslims — after the damage was done. “Only I know how I prevailed upon them not to escalate matters,” he says, giving details that can’t be printed.

 

Not far from here, Maulana Aamir Rashadi Madni, a popular leader, insists that Islam does not allow the construction of a masjid over a demolished temple.

Like Mahant Ramdas, “Madni saab” has tales to tell: of how the Babri Masjid demolition is an emotional issue for every Indian Muslim and how they will lose faith in the Supreme Court if the judgment is not in their favour.

With 700-odd temples and over 500 mosques across Ayodhya and Faizabad, the fallout of the apex court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit rests heavily on religious leaders — most of whom are keeping everyone on tenterhooks. On one hand they have appealed for peace through mainstream and social media, but on the other, they are unwittingly or otherwise doing the damage.

“Babri Masjid will always be an emotional issue for Muslims of all generations,” says Madni. “On (December 6, 1992) the trust of Muslims was broken.” His supporters across the state agree that the apex court verdict will be respected, but if it goes against the Muslims they will lose faith. “The entire community is waiting to see how honest and unbiased the Supreme Court will be,” he says, adding that if the court relies on evidence alone, the verdict will favour the Muslims.

Despite the tales of December 6, 1992, and other communal clashes circulating, the sense one gets is that a section of religious leaders appear to be emboldened by the ruling dispensation.

During the 2012 clashes, all top Hindu religious leaders were in touch with the BJP, while the Muslim leaders were in touch with either the Congress or the Samajwadi Party and even the Bahujan Samaj Party.

All tried to keep their voter bases intact in Ayodhya (population: 30 lakh; 30 per cent Muslim).

Another temple priest on the Faizabad-Ayodhya road, Ram Sharan Das, claims that not only Hindus but even Muslims have concluded that a temple be constructed. How did he know what the other side was thinking? “All TV channels say so,” he said.

For peace, the district administration is relying on two things: (1) Mood of religious leaders, and (2) Luck. So it is going all out to woo the leaders.

...
Tags: bahujan samaj party


Latest From Nation

Arjun Sampath, founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi, offer rudraksha mala and saffron shawl to saint Tiruvalluvar statue at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Saffron makeover to Tiruvalluvar statue in Thanjai triggers tension, HMK leader held

Sonia Gandhi

12 Assam MLAs ask Sonia Gandhi to change their leader

Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: RTC Joint Action Committee plans million march on November 9

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: PIL filed against route privatisation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya verdict test case of law: Madani

Supreme Court of India

Lack of awareness leading to latent tuberculosis

Dr Karuna Sagili

GHMC takes up case of tree chopping, to fine culprits

The zonal commissioner assured those present that the culprits in this case will be fined not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Hyderabad: Low response for haj in ts this year

Telangana was allotted quota of 4,169 pilgrims, but total 5,284 pilgrims had performed the Haj as the Haj Committee of India had enhanced the number in the central pool.

Hyderabad not to host this year’s International children’s film festival

International children’s film festival
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham