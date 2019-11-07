India asks Pak to refrain from attempts to promote separatists

Pakistan has, however, assured that it will take care of India’s sensitivities and the security of all pilgrims, sources said.

New Delhi: Taking serious note of the official video released by Pakistan government on Kartarpur Corridor that carries photos of Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, India on Wednesday lodged a strong protest and asked Pakistan to refrain from attempts to promote separatists and ferment trouble.

India also, while seeking permission for the visit of an advance team to assess the security assessment for both former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh who have Z-plus category security, categorically told Pakistan that no separatist elements should be seen with Indian dignitaries on the day of the inauguration.

Sources said that despite requests, Pakistan has not allowed an advance team from New Delhi to travel to Kartarpur, but officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were on Wednesday given access to the site to make an assessment.

Pakistan has, however, assured that it will take care of India’s sensitivities and the security of all pilgrims, sources said.

Question are being raised on Pakistan’s intentions which, while talking about Kartarpur Corridor as a “goodwill gesture” has released a video that shows Sikh pilgrims visiting a gurdwara in Pakistan that has a poster of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa — three Khalistan separatists killed during Operation Blue Star in June 1984 — in the backdrop. Sources said that India will closely monitor the Kartarpur Corridor, as there is a feeling that Pakistan agenda is to ferment separatism and push anti-India propaganda.

Commenting on the visuals of Bhindranwale, Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said, “All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here.

On one side they show love, but on the other side they may try to create trouble. We have to be very careful.”

“The video raises doubts over Pakistan’s intention which has been promoting Kartarpur Corridor as a goodwill gesture. In the past too we have seen the presence of separatist elements like Gopal Chawla in the Kartarpur Corridor committees.

India has shared specific terror threats and dossier with Pakistan. We have to wait and watch how Pakistan keeps its commitment,” sources said.