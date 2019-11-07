Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 Low response for Haj ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Low response for Haj in Telangana this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 7, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 3:09 am IST
The last date for submitting online applications for 2020 is now November 10 and as of November 6, only 4,600 people had applied.
Telangana was allotted quota of 4,169 pilgrims, but total 5,284 pilgrims had performed the Haj as the Haj Committee of India had enhanced the number in the central pool.
 Telangana was allotted quota of 4,169 pilgrims, but total 5,284 pilgrims had performed the Haj as the Haj Committee of India had enhanced the number in the central pool.

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, the number of applications received by the Telangana State Haj Committee for the Haj pilgrimage may not cross 10,000.

The last date for submitting online applications for 2020 is now November 10 and as of November 6, only 4,600 people had applied, much below the number of pilgrims who performed the Haj last year from Telangana.

 

Only 170 applications have been received under reserved category (for above 70 years).

Saudi Arabia had increased the quota for India from 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh in the year 2019. Telangana was allotted quota of 4,169 pilgrims, but total 5,284 pilgrims had performed the Haj as the Haj Committee of India had enhanced the number in the central pool.

From Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, 2,593 pilgrims had performed the Haj in 2019. The Haj Committee allots the quota based on the Muslim population. It allocates one seat for every 10,000 Muslims.

Last year, 13,368 applications were received from all over the state. The number was 18,083 in 2014, 16,963 in 2015, 17,390 in 2016, 20,601in 2017 and 17,130 applications were received in 2018.

Chairman of the Haj Committee, Mohammed Masihullah Khan said for the first time in the history of Telangana, pilgrims are showing less interest in applying, but he hopes the number will increase in the coming days.

...
Tags: telangana state haj committee, haj pilgrimage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Spotted deer in illegal captivity at a coffee plantation in Sakleshpur. Forest officials have started the operation to rescue them. (Photo: DC)

Hassan: Forest officials rescue deer in captivity in coffee estate

Poet from Telangana Gaddar appeared before the JMFC court in the taluk on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Gaddar appears in Pavagada court in 2005 Naxal attack case

In this file picture opposition party leader Siddaramaih paying floral tribute to former CM Devaraja Urs portrait

Siddaramaiah draws up strategy to woo Ahinda voters in time for bypolls

B S Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa keeps his promise, sets up new authority to tackle traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hassan: Forest officials rescue deer in captivity in coffee estate

Spotted deer in illegal captivity at a coffee plantation in Sakleshpur. Forest officials have started the operation to rescue them. (Photo: DC)

Gaddar appears in Pavagada court in 2005 Naxal attack case

Poet from Telangana Gaddar appeared before the JMFC court in the taluk on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Siddaramaiah draws up strategy to woo Ahinda voters in time for bypolls

In this file picture opposition party leader Siddaramaih paying floral tribute to former CM Devaraja Urs portrait

BS Yediyurappa keeps his promise, sets up new authority to tackle traffic

B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Applications for GPAT 2020

After the application process is closed, candidates will still be allowed to choose their city to write the examination till December 2, 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham