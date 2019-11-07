Low response for Haj in Telangana this year

Telangana was allotted quota of 4,169 pilgrims, but total 5,284 pilgrims had performed the Haj as the Haj Committee of India had enhanced the number in the central pool.

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, the number of applications received by the Telangana State Haj Committee for the Haj pilgrimage may not cross 10,000.

The last date for submitting online applications for 2020 is now November 10 and as of November 6, only 4,600 people had applied, much below the number of pilgrims who performed the Haj last year from Telangana.

Only 170 applications have been received under reserved category (for above 70 years).

Saudi Arabia had increased the quota for India from 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh in the year 2019. Telangana was allotted quota of 4,169 pilgrims, but total 5,284 pilgrims had performed the Haj as the Haj Committee of India had enhanced the number in the central pool.

From Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, 2,593 pilgrims had performed the Haj in 2019. The Haj Committee allots the quota based on the Muslim population. It allocates one seat for every 10,000 Muslims.

Last year, 13,368 applications were received from all over the state. The number was 18,083 in 2014, 16,963 in 2015, 17,390 in 2016, 20,601in 2017 and 17,130 applications were received in 2018.

Chairman of the Haj Committee, Mohammed Masihullah Khan said for the first time in the history of Telangana, pilgrims are showing less interest in applying, but he hopes the number will increase in the coming days.