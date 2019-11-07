Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 Cyclone 'Bulbul ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone 'Bulbul' may intensify, likely to move towards Bengal

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
As a precautionary measure, the Odisha govt has asked all district administrations to closely watch the development of the cyclonic system.
According to official reports, more than 64 people lost lives in Cyclone 'Fani'. (Photo: Representational)
 According to official reports, more than 64 people lost lives in Cyclone 'Fani'. (Photo: Representational)

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours and set to move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, skirting Odisha, a senior IMD official said.

Cyclone 'Bulbul', moving at a speed of 7 kmph, was currently centred over east-central Bay of Bengal, about 730 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 830 km south- southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, according to the director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

 

As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has asked all district administrations to closely watch the development of the cyclonic system, as it may trigger heavy rainfall in several areas.

Around 15 of the state's 30 districts had been asked to remain prepared to deal with any possible waterlogging and flood-like situation, a state government official explained.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic system was being monitored to ascertain the exact direction the storm and the possible location of its landfall.

"The cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts," he said, adding that Odisha might be spared of its rage.

The prediction has come as a major relief to the people of the state, who are struggling to return to normalcy post-Cyclone Fani in May.

According to official reports, more than 64 people lost lives in Cyclone 'Fani' and over five lakh houses were destroyed under its impact.

A fortnight ago, six people were killed in Odisha in rain-related incidents. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said a total of 15 districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara, had been asked to keep their administrative machineries "fully prepared" to tackle any contingency.

Officials have been told to ensure that no fisherman ventured into the sea from November 8 till further notice. Farmers have also been advised to take steps to protect crops and harvested paddy.

Biswas said light to moderate rainfall was likely to lash several places in the north coastal districts of Odisha from November 9 to 11.

Sea condition would be very rough in east-central Bay of Bengal till Thursday evening, and might become "phenomenal" thereafter in the adjoining northwest area, he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: cyclone bulbul
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

In the assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (Photo: File)

Nitin Gadkari refutes speculation of him as next Maharashtra CM

In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building. (Photo: File)

'Rs 73 lakhs to fix windows for his house': Naidu slams Jagan Reddy govt

Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav to take 'final decision' on govt formation

Disturbed over marital discord, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)

Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station

Disturbed over marital discord, a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)

New 191-crore jet to carry Gujarat CM, VVIPs can fly 7,000 km

The BJP government in Gujarat has bought an aircraft worth Rs 191 crore to be used by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other VVIPs like the Governor and deputy chief minister, formally wrapping up the procurement process launched five years ago. (Photo: businessaircraft.bombardler.com)

PM Narendra Modi attends Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present at the event along with the Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)

'Don't link RSS chief to Maha govt formation': Gadkari

'Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government,' he said, adding a decision will be taken soon to resolve the impasse over government formation in his home state. (Photo: File)

'Allegations are baseless, ready for investigation': Mysuru Bishop KA William

'The allegations are baseless, I have not misused money. Also, the allegation by the lady is nothing but baseless. I am ready to face them legally and I am ready for investigation,' said William. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham