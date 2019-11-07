Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2019 35 NDRF teams assign ...
Nation, Current Affairs

35 NDRF teams assigned for Odisha, West Bengal to combat Cyclone Bulbul

ANI
Published Nov 7, 2019, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2019, 8:09 pm IST
It further said that in the remaining districts will receive heavy rainfall on November 8.
Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul to intensify in the areas of Odisha and West Bengal, 35 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been assigned to these states to combat the cyclone.

"We are fully equipped to combat the cyclone. 35 teams have been assigned with 17 in Odisha and 17 in West Bengal. Four teams in Bengal have been deployed and rest have been kept on hold. Odisha is also deploying a few of the assigned teams," SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF told ANI.

 

"If you prepare well in peacetime, you will perform well in wartime. Any natural calamity is like war for us and if we cannot win then we should fight well," he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday has predicted that north coastal districts of Odisha will receive light to moderate with heavy to very heavy falls over Puri, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts. It further said that in the remaining districts will receive heavy rainfall on November 8.

The districts put on alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours in parts of West Bengal following Cyclone Bulbul.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal with extremely heavy falls (= 20 cm) at isolated places North and South 24 Parganas and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over East and West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly on November 9. Light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over North and South 24 Parganas, isolated heavy falls over Howrah, Hooghly and Nadiya districts on November 10," it added in its bulletin.

The cyclone is very likely to skirt Saurashtra coast and lie centered about 40 kilometers south of Diu on the noon of November 7 as a 'Deep Depression.'

"Continuing to move east-north-eastwards, it is very likely to weaken further into a depression by November 8 evening," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Apart from that, heavy rainfall or snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. A few places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness heavy downpour today.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: national disaster response force, cyclone bulbul, indian meteorological department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the government is doing discrimination towards regional languages accept one or two. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers

'I feel the event on November 9 is a very big event and it would not do justice to that event to highlight just one individual,' he said. (Photo: File)

MEA says highlighting 'one individual' won't do justice to Kartarpur inaugral

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy stressed India's concern over the 'tacit support' that some nations are extending to terror groups breeding on their soil, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

India to host next 'No Money For Terror' meet in 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the government is doing discrimination towards regional languages accept one or two. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers

A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (Photo: ANI)

MEA says highlighting 'one individual' won't do justice to Kartarpur inaugral

'I feel the event on November 9 is a very big event and it would not do justice to that event to highlight just one individual,' he said. (Photo: File)

India to host next 'No Money For Terror' meet in 2020

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy stressed India's concern over the 'tacit support' that some nations are extending to terror groups breeding on their soil, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

'Should authorities have waited for riots?' SC asks Azad on J&K restrictions

'In an issue like this, why cannot apprehension be there that the entire area or the place may be disturbed?' a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana asked Azad's party colleague and counsel Kapil Sibal, who argued that it was a 'colourable exercise of power' on the part of the authorities to impose restrictions, including on communication and transportation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham