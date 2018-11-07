search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana cops tell people to stick to Supreme Court's rule on crackers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J CHAITANYA
Published Nov 7, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 1:41 am IST
The police also warned that cases would be booked against the violators under City Police Act.
Children buy fire crackers from a shop in Hyderabad on Tuesday.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: Despite the Supreme Court's directive to burn crackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm, the public was seen bursting crackers at several parts across the city, at various times during the day.

The State police had already warned the public to not burst crackers from November 6 to November 9 in any  time other than the slot prescribed by the apex court. The police also warned that cases would be booked against the violators under City Police Act.

 

In several parts of the city including Marredp-ally, Meerpet, Secunde-rabad, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Tarnaka,, Nanakramguda, Alwal and other places, people started bursting crackers from Saturday night. The celebrations continued despite notifications from the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda only crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The police had earlier said that they would take action as per the provisions of the City Police Act only if they received any complaint from the citizens.

Till late on Tuesday, the police control room did not receive any complaint across the State in connection with the bursting of crackers during the off-time.

Artists’ diyas get  a big boost in city

Social media has been urging citizens to use Diyas made in villages. Even the Government has released videos urging citizens to use homegrown diyas.
United Nations has gone green this Diwali and said, “During this festive season, let’s all aim to light our way to a sustainable future.”

UN Stamps has issued a special event sheet of ten stamps in denomination of US$ 1.15 to commemorate Diwali.  

Meanwhile ministers are doing their bit in spreading awareness on eco friendly Diwali too.

Union minister Smriti Irani has requested citizens, “Every year we light up our homes. This Diwali, let’s light up the homes of artists.”

Likewise minister Prakash Javdekar has urged citizens to wear Khadi for Diwali.
Several companies have taken the onus upon them to create awareness by making DIY diyas.

Meanwhile Hyderabad City Police shared a video on creating awareness and said, “Earn but not burn. Diwali needs to burst your ego not crackers. Celebrate a safe Diwali.”

