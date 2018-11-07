TD leaders move EC against KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Telugu Desam leaders on Tuesday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar against caretaker ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, TRS candidates Gangula Kamlakar, M. Bhupal Reddy and Rajender Reddy for making personal remarks and accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TD leader R. Prakash Reddy.

TD leaders R. Chandrasekhar Reddy, G. Buchhi Lingam and N. Durga Prasad met CEO Rajath Kumar and urged him to take action against the TRS leaders promoting enmity among the people and polluting the election campaigns.