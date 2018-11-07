search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Harsil near Indo-China border

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 10:57 am IST
PM Modi said soldiers' devotion to duty in remote icy heights, is securing future and dreams of 125 crore Indians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Harsil near Indo-China border. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Harsil near Indo-China border. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel on Wednesday.

Greeting the jawans on the occasion, the Prime Minister said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights, is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians, a statement from his office said.

 

He said that Diwali is the festival of lights, it spreads the light of goodness and dispels fear. He said that the jawans, through their commitment and discipline, are also helping to spread the sense of security and fearlessness among the people.

The Prime Minister recalled that he has been visiting soldiers on Diwali ever since he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He also spoke of his interactions with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, years ago when he was part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

PM Modi said India is taking great strides forward in the defence sector. He spoke of various measures being taken for the welfare of ex-servicemen, including implementation of 'one rank, one pension' (OROP). The Prime Minister said that the Indian Armed Forces draw admiration and appreciation across the world, in UN peacekeeping operations.

He offered sweets to the jawans. He also interacted with people from nearby areas who had gathered to greet him on Diwali.

Harshil is a cantonment area situated at a height of 7,860 feet close to the India-China border in Uttarkashi district.

The Prime Minister later reached Kedarnath where he will offer prayers and review the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri.

Kedarpuri, the township situated close to the Himalayan shrine, had bore the brunt of the catastrophic floods of 2013 which killed thousands of people.

Responding to Diwali greeting from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night, Modi had said, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."

...
Tags: pm modi, diwali, indian army
Location: India, Uttarakhand




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melinda Gates urges backing for 'human capital' of mother and child health

Its focus is on high-impact interventions like access to contraception, maternity services and newborn and childhood nutrition. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
 

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is worshipped for the purpose of destroying all evil that is in the outside world and the world within us.
 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on City, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tej Pratap not back home after divorce talks with father Lalu Yadav: sources

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, who is the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai on May 12. (Photo: File | PTI)

India exempted from certain US sanctions over Chabahar port in Iran

In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed the establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran. (Photo: File | AP)

‘Man-eater’ Sundari finally tranquillised

Movement of Sundari near human habitations to Satkosia Tiger Reserve had triggered panic among the local residents.

TPCC sends final list for high command nod

The list of Congress candidates for the 87 constituencies it is contesting was sent to the Central screening committee to be chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Cong claims people rejected divisive policies of ruling govt

Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham