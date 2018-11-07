search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On Diwali, Yogi Adityanath renames Faizabad as Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Ram airport, Dashrat college planned in newly-named district.
Kim Jung-Sook, third left, wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in with Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. (Photo: AP)
 Kim Jung-Sook, third left, wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in with Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/ Ayodhya: As the clamour for Ram temple continues to get shriller, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stepped on the gas and renamed Faizabad district as Sri Ayodhya on Diwali eve and asserted that no body can do injustice to the holy city that is at the centre of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

The CM also announced plans to build an airport named after Lord Ram and set up a medical college in the name of King Dashrath in the newly-named district.

 

The saffron-robed chief minister also announced plans to build an airport named after Lord Ram and set up a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the newly-named district.

“Ayodhya is a symbol of our  ‘aan, baan aur shaan’ (honour, pride and prestige),” Mr Adityanath said in the pilgrim town, while addressing people on the occasion of “Deepotsav” - a festival of light. “Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya,” he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram.

“I want to make sure that Lord Ram’s legacy lives forever,” explained the priest-politician, justifying the renaming of Faizabad district of which Ayodhya city, where the disputed temple-mosque site is located, is a part.

The Faizabad district comprises of the twin towns of Faizabad and Ayodhya on the banks of the river Saryu. The renaming of Faizabad comes close on the heels of renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj last month.

Mr Yogi was in Ayodhya to inaugurate a five-day Deepotsav festival. First lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is in India on a four-day visit, also took part in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.

A large number of Hindu seers present at the event kept chanting “mandir ka nirman karo (build the temple)”. However, no assurance on the time-line for construction of a Ram temple was announced.

The renaming of the district by the CM, which he described as “good news”, can be seen as a Hindutva push by the BJP before next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

It comes amid a growing clamour from BJP leaders and members of Sangh outfits for the Centre to bring a law to facilitate the construction of Ram temple, citing “frustration” among Hind-us due to delay in hearings in the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: cm yogi adityanath, ram temple




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
 

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is worshipped for the purpose of destroying all evil that is in the outside world and the world within us.
 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on City, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
 

Here’s how you can look your fashionable best this Diwali

From mixing and matching Indian wear, to donning bold print and bright shades, here are ways to look like a patahka this Diwali.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'. He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

TRS leader stoned to death in T'gana; his kin assault Congress workers

A case of murder and rioting under relevant IPC sections was registered based on a complaint filed by TRS leader's son. (Photo: ANI)

Voting in US midterm polls begins, result to decide Trump's next 2 years

During an election-eve rally in Cleveland on Monday, President Trump claimed that mid-term elections, which used to be 'boring', have now become the 'hottest thing' because of him. (Photo: File/AFP)

4 puppies sleeping in garbage dump burnt alive in Hyderabad

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, police said. (Representational image)

Delhi BJP workers protest over threat to Manoj Tiwari, wave black flags at Kejriwal

Manoj Tiwari, who has accused Amanatullah Khan of threatening to shoot him, lodged a complaint against the MLA with the police through e-mail on Monday. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham