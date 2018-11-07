search on deccanchronicle.com
On Diwali, Hyderabad gears up for traditional Buffalo festival 'Sadar'

ANI
Published Nov 7, 2018, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 1:44 pm IST
Several bulls, decorated with painted horns, ornaments and garlands will paraded through the streets today.
 Raja, a 12-time national champion from Haryana, along with Hyderabad-based Shahenshah- a bull weighing 1,600 kilograms, and Dhara will be the main attraction of the event. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: In an attempt to attract tourists to Hyderabad, scores of people belonging to the Yadav committee will organise a buffalo carnival titled 'Sadar' on Wednesday.

On this day, several bulls, decorated with painted horns, ornaments, garlands are paraded through the streets. They are accompanied by groups of people dancing to the beats of Telugu films.

 

Later, the bulls also perform stunts much to the amusement of the spectators.

During this year's Sadar festival, Raja, a 12-time national champion from Haryana, along with Hyderabad-based Shahenshah- a bull weighing 1,600 kilograms, and Dhara will be the main attraction of the event.

Haribabu Yadav, the organiser of the festival, said, "Bull festival Sadar will be celebrated only in Hyderabad. It's been more than 100 years that the festival is being celebrated. To attract people we have started bringing super bulls to Hyderabad from various places. For the first time, we brought Yuvraj, who is an international champion from Haryana. We have also brought Maharaja and now this time we are going to introduce Yuvraj's son Dhara. Along with it, Raja will also be introduced, who has won 12 championships in India."

Giving brief information about the maintenance of these super bulls, the organiser quoted an example of Shahenshah and said, "He is 1,600 kgs and we take intensive care of him, feed him with 25 litres of milk, one kg of dry fruit and 50 to 100 apples daily. We also take him for a 5-kilometre walk regularly."

Talking about the bidding procedure of the bulls, the organiser added, "Shahenshah had got an offer for Rs 25 crore but we were not interested to sell it. Rs 20 crore was offered for Raja in the Jaipur market last time. Rs 15 crore was offered for Dhara but the bull owners have decided not to sell them."

Also known as Dunnapothula Panduga, this festival is celebrated each year on the second day of Diwali in southern India. 

Unlike North India, South India celebrated the festival of lights on Tuesday with fireworks, celebratory events and prayers at temples. In southern India, scores of people believe that on this day Lord Krishna killed the demon named Narakasura after a tough battle. 

Tags: diwali 2018, traditional buffalo festival, hyderabad sadar festival
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




