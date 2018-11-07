search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not contending to be offset partner, focus is on production: HAL MD

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
He also said basic focus was on the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, associated accessories and their repair and overhaul.
HAL chairperson R Madhavan's reply came when he was asked to clarify that defence PSU HAL had been deprived of an offset contract from the Rafale deal. (Photo: hal-india.co.in)
 HAL chairperson R Madhavan's reply came when he was asked to clarify that defence PSU HAL had been deprived of an offset contract from the Rafale deal. (Photo: hal-india.co.in)

Bengaluru: Amid a political slugfest over the Rafale fighter jet deal, state-run HAL's Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan on Wednesday said the aircraft manufacturing company is not contending to be an offset partner of any original equipment manufacturer.

But it would like to be a "total technology transfer partner" for production of aircraft, he said. 

 

Madhavan's reply came when he was asked to clarify on one among many charges that defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had been deprived of an offset contract from the Rafale deal. 

"We are not contending to be an offset partner to any OEM, rather HAL would like to be a total technology transfer partner for production of aircraft," he told PTI. 

He also said HAL's basic focus was on the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, associated accessories and their repair and overhaul, and not in garnering offset business. 

Production of aircraft from transfer of technology is totally different from offsets, according to him. Some portion of the offset business from various other programmes were being administered at the HAL, but it does not form a major business, Madhavan said. 

"HAL will continue to get these offset business," he added. 

The Congress recently accused the government of forcing Dassault Aviation to make Reliance Defence its offset partner for the Rs 58,000 crore deal to purchase 36 Rafale jets. It alleged that the government was helping the Anil Ambani group get a contract worth Rs 30,000 crore from the deal. 

However, the Reliance Group, in a statement, has said Dassault Aviation's investment in Reliance Airport Developers Limited has no link with the Rafale fighter jet deal, and has accused the Congress of resorting to "blatant lies" for political gains. 

Reliance has also said the Indian government, the French government, Dassault and Reliance have clarified on multiple occasions that there was no offset contract for Rs 30,000 crore to Reliance as alleged by the Congress. 

Earlier, in an interaction with the media on November 2, Madhavan had said that the HAL was completely out of the Rafale deal, but at one point of time, it was part of it, which did not kick-off. 

"We are not in that (Rafale) business now. We were in it at one point of time. It is a direct purchase by the government and (I) cannot make any comments on pricing and policy changes," he had said. 

Escalating his campaign against the Modi government over the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi last month accused it of destroying the "strategic asset", state-run aerospace company HAL, and told its employees that "Rafale is your right." 

In an interaction, Gandhi had sought to reach out to present and former HAL employees, alleging that "temples of modern India are being attacked and destroyed; we cannot allow it to be done." 

The Congress has also been demanding answers on why the HAL was not involved in the deal as finalised during the UPA regime. However, the BJP and Reliance Defence have dismissed all the allegations as false.

...
Tags: hindustan aeronautics limited(hal), modi govt, rafale deal, anil ambani, reliance defence
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was so epic that 'you'll never guess'

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner and others at PeeCee's Bachelorette Party.
 

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

The T2 restricts the boot process quite a bit and verifies each step of the process using crypto keys signed by Apple.
 

Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli's record before the start of the match and the Mumbaikar achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Melinda Gates urges backing for 'human capital' of mother and child health

Its focus is on high-impact interventions like access to contraception, maternity services and newborn and childhood nutrition. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC summons Mizoram election officer as protesters demand his removal

Hundreds of members of the Young Mizo Association continued their picketing in front of the CEO's office from 8 am. (Photo: Twitter | @JamiKoshy)

On Diwali, Yogi Adityanath says Ram statue will be Ayodhya's 'new identity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'arti' of the aristises dressed as Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman after their arrival for the Deepotsav on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

India, Pakistan troops exchange Diwali sweets at Wagah Border

As a goodwill gesture, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on the national and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali, despite cross-border tensions. (Photo: ANI)

On Diwali, Hyderabad gears up for traditional Buffalo festival 'Sadar'

Raja, a 12-time national champion from Haryana, along with Hyderabad-based Shahenshah- a bull weighing 1,600 kilograms, and Dhara will be the main attraction of the event. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In Chhattisgarh village with only 4 voters, EC to set up polling booth

Due to the unavailability of proper roads, the election officials will be reaching the booth a day before the voting. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham