Kamal Haasan says party ready to contest Tamil Nadu bypolls

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 7, 2018, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 6:51 pm IST
Just months ago, the actor-turned-politician had said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections. 
On his 64th birthday, the actor addressed media persons and made known the party's plan of action. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said his party is ready to contest the upcoming bypolls in Tamil Nadu, reports stated.

According to a Times of India report, the party has already appointed 80 per cent of field workers in the 20 assembly seats that they plan on contesting.

 

Just months ago, the actor-turned-politician had said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections. 

Earlier when asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming bypolls in the state, Kamal had replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it." 

On his 64th birthday, the actor addressed media persons and made known the party's plan of action. 

These bypolls became necessary after the Madras High Court last month upheld the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs. 

Two Assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies - have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

(With inputs from agencies)

