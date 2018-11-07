K T Rama Rao offers Rs 10 lakh for orphanage in fund crunch

Hyderabad: Caretaker IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has offered Rs 10 lakh in his own capacity after he learnt that some orphan kids were likely to lose their home.

Pranita Jonnalagedda, a resident of Hyderabad had tweeted asking people to help these children. “These little kids from Helping Hands Humanity will soon be rendered homeless since the person running the home is running out of money. He has taken care of them for several years now, but funds have become sparse. Even a small contribution will help,” she tweeted.

Mr Rama Rao responded, “I will contribute Rs 10 lakh in a personal capacity. Who and where do I send the cheque to?”

This move by Mr Rama Rao has encouraged many more citizens to help the children who are being taken care of by the NGO, Helping Hand Humanity.

Helping Hand Humanity, in one of its tweets, said “Thank you @KTRTRS and @Pranita Ravi madam for this help. Don’t have words to describe how much we owe you.”