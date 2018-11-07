search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K T Rama Rao offers Rs 10 lakh for orphanage in fund crunch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Mr Rama Rao responded, “I will contribute Rs 10 lakh in a personal capacity. Who and where do I send the cheque to?”.
K T Rama Rao
 K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has offered Rs 10 lakh in his own capacity after he learnt that some orphan kids were likely to lose their home.

Pranita Jonnalagedda, a resident of Hyderabad had tweeted asking people to help these children. “These little kids from Helping Hands Humanity will soon be rendered homeless since the person running the home is running out of money. He has taken care of them for several years now, but funds have become sparse. Even a small contribution will help,” she tweeted.

 

Mr Rama Rao responded, “I will contribute Rs 10 lakh in a personal capacity. Who and where do I send the cheque to?”

This move by Mr Rama Rao has encouraged many more citizens to help the children who are being taken care of by the NGO, Helping Hand Humanity.

Helping Hand Humanity, in one of its tweets, said “Thank you @KTRTRS and @Pranita Ravi madam for this help. Don’t have words to describe how much we owe you.” 

...
Tags: k t rama rao, orphan kids
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
 

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is worshipped for the purpose of destroying all evil that is in the outside world and the world within us.
 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on City, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
 

Here’s how you can look your fashionable best this Diwali

From mixing and matching Indian wear, to donning bold print and bright shades, here are ways to look like a patahka this Diwali.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Man-eater’ Sundari finally tranquillised

Movement of Sundari near human habitations to Satkosia Tiger Reserve had triggered panic among the local residents.

TPCC sends final list for high command nod

The list of Congress candidates for the 87 constituencies it is contesting was sent to the Central screening committee to be chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Cong claims people rejected divisive policies of ruling govt

Rahul Gandhi

K T Rama Rao offers Rs 10 lakh for orphanage in fund crunch

K.T. Rama Rao

N Uttam Kumar Reddy promises new NRI policy

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham