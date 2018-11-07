search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India exempted from certain US sanctions over Chabahar port in Iran

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 9:29 am IST
US on Monday imposed 'the toughest ever' sanctions on a defiant Iran aimed at altering the Iranian regime's 'behaviour'.
In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed the establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran. (Photo: File | AP)
 In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed the establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran. (Photo: File | AP)

Washington/New Delhi: The United States has exempted India from the imposition of certain sanctions for the development of the strategically-located Chabahar port in Iran, along with the construction of the railway line connecting it with Afghanistan.

The decision by the Trump administration, which a day earlier imposed the toughest ever sanctions on Iran and is very restrictive in giving exemptions, is a seen as a recognition by Washington of India's role in development of the port on the Gulf of Oman, which is of immense strategic importance for the development of war-torn Afghanistan.

 

"After extensive consideration, the Secretary (of State) has provided for an exception from imposition of certain sanctions under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012, with respect to the development of Chabahar port, construction of an associated railway and for shipment of non-sanctionable goods through the port for Afghanistan's use, as well as the country's continued imports of Iranian petroleum products," a State Department spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The US on Monday imposed "the toughest ever" sanctions on a defiant Iran aimed at altering the Iranian regime's "behaviour". The sanctions cover Iran's banking and energy sectors and reinstate penalties for countries and companies in Europe, Asia and elsewhere that do not halt Iranian oil imports.

However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that eight countries -- India, China, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- were temporarily allowed to continue buying Iranian oil as they showed "significant reduction" in oil purchase from the Persian Gulf country.

Also Read: India among 8 nations exempted from US sanctions on Iran oil

To a question on the fate of Chabahar port after the US reimposed all its sanctions on Iran, the spokesperson said, "This exception relates to reconstruction assistance and economic development for Afghanistan. These activities are vital for the ongoing support of Afghanistan's growth and humanitarian relief."

In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked a pact which entailed the establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, besides multi-modal transport of goods and passengers across the three nations.

Pompeo's decision to give India an exemption from the imposition of certain sanctions for the development of the port is driven by the South Asian strategy, which was announced by president Donald Trump in August.

It states that India has a major role in bringing peace and development in Afghanistan. "The president's South Asia strategy underscores our ongoing support of Afghanistan's economic growth and development as well as our close partnership with India," the state department spokesperson said.

"We seek to build on our close relationships with both the countries as we execute a policy of maximum pressure to change the Iranian regime's destabilising policies in the region and beyond," the spokesperson added.

...
Tags: us sanctions, iran, chabahar port




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
 

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti celebrates Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is worshipped for the purpose of destroying all evil that is in the outside world and the world within us.
 

Diwali 2018: Here are a few festive hair care tips and hairstyles

Try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.
 

Honda Diwali discounts: avail offers on City, WR-V, Jazz, Brio and BR-V

Honda City and the BR-V come with the highest discount of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
 

Here’s how you can look your fashionable best this Diwali

From mixing and matching Indian wear, to donning bold print and bright shades, here are ways to look like a patahka this Diwali.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Man-eater’ Sundari finally tranquillised

Movement of Sundari near human habitations to Satkosia Tiger Reserve had triggered panic among the local residents.

TPCC sends final list for high command nod

The list of Congress candidates for the 87 constituencies it is contesting was sent to the Central screening committee to be chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Cong claims people rejected divisive policies of ruling govt

Rahul Gandhi

K T Rama Rao offers Rs 10 lakh for orphanage in fund crunch

K.T. Rama Rao

N Uttam Kumar Reddy promises new NRI policy

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham