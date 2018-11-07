Hyderabad High Court expedites hearing of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's plea

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the registry to post the petition filed by YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice for hearing on Thursday. A division bench comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu issued the order on the request of Mr C.V. Mohan Reddy, counsel for the petitioner.

Mr Somayajulu submitted that Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy had moved the plea seeking a direction for investigation into the knife attack on him by any agency not functioning under the AP government and its DGP. He said since the Chief Justice was on leave, the petition did not come up for hearing.

Justice Ramasubramanian cited the urgency involved in the case and directed the registry to list it for Thursday.