Nation, Current Affairs

In Chhattisgarh village with only 4 voters, EC to set up polling booth

ANI
Published Nov 7, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
In Sherandandh village of Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly constituency, there are only 4 voters, out of which 3 are from same family.
Koriya: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that every eligible citizen casts their vote in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, even if the number of electors is in single digits.

One such case has come to the fore in Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly constituency. In polling booth number 143 in Sherandandh village of the constituency, there are only four voters, out of which three are from the same family.

 

District Election Officer NK Dugga said the polling party will reach there a day before polls and set a tent for voters.

To reach Sherandandh, a forest village, the ECI team will have to go an extra mile through rocky mountains for five to six kilometres and cross a river. The village, which is dependent on Panchayat Chandha, is situated around 15 km from the main road.

Due to the unavailability of proper roads, the election officials will be reaching the booth a day before the voting.

In Chhattisgarh, voting will be held in two phases. In the first phase, voting will be held in 18 constituencies in the southern part of the state on November 12, while the second phase of elections will be held on November 20.

Counting of votes for both the phases will take place on December 11.

Tags: election commission, chhattisgarh assembly elections
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Koriya




