Chandrababu Naidu to invite anti-BJP parties to Dharma Porata

Published Nov 7, 2018, 5:37 am IST
Talking to party men at the meeting, Mr Naidu said that the BJP has been trying to bring in a rift among the political parties.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has launched efforts to build an anti-BJP narrative at the Centre, has decided to take forward the fight for the state’s rights and against the alleged injustice to the state by the BJP-led Central government by not honouring provisions of AP Reorganisation Act to the national-level.

Mr Naidu has decided to invite leaders of major political parties in the country to attend the last Dharma Porata Sabha being planned in the Capital region. Revealing details about the Dharma Porata meetings that are being held across the state at the party coordination meeting on Tuesday, he said that national-level leaders will participate in the last such meeting.

 

He said that until now, seven such meetings were held, the eighth one will be held at Nellore on November 10, and the ninth meeting will be held in Vizianagaram on November 27. Later, such meetings will be held at Anantapur and Srikakulam also.

Talking to party men at the meeting, Mr Naidu said that the BJP has been trying to bring in a rift among the political parties.  He said that the NDA government was trying to intimidate the Opposition parties through false cases. Stating that the Centre has destroyed democratic institutions such as the CBI, ED and others, now they have turned towards RBI.

He pointed that already a Governor of RBI has resigned and another Governor was in the line to quit.

Mr Naidu said that Centre has decided to invoke Section 7 in the RBI. He also said that while the rupee value has depreciated, the prices of fuel, LPG and fertilisers have sky-rocketed.

