Actors, sportstars to be face of poll: Rajat Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2018, 1:01 am IST
He said Telugu film actor Vijay Devarakonda will be the brand ambassador for Mahabubnagar district.
Chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar
 Chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar

Hyderabad: TS Chief Electoral officer Rajat Kumar will appoint ambassadors from various fields to make people aware of voting in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. He said Tennis player Sania Mirza, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, former cricketer VVS Laxman and famous public singer Goreti Venkanna would be appointed as ambassadors. He said Telugu film actor Vijay Devarakonda will be the brand ambassador for Mahabubnagar district.

Delivering the keynote address at the state level workshop on “Accessible Elections” on Tuesday he said that Telangana would emerge as the model state in the country in making the elections disabled-friendly.  He said special arrangements were being made to achieve the maximum polling percentage by persons with disabilities (PwDs).

 

