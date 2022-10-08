Peripherial municipalities bog down civic works in GHMC

HYDERABAD: Municipalities surrounding the GHMC have stranded the capital city, saying that they have no money to build the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) which is meant to prevent urban flooding during heavy rains.

Excess water from the GHMC area has to flow via these surrounding municipalities into lakes, and their non-participation could leave the SNDP useless. Nizampet is the only exception.

Sources said the civic bodies of Pedda Amberpet, Badangpet, Jalpally Meerpet, Kompally and Peerzadiguda had written to the GHMC that they could not mobilise Rs 250 crore from their kitty for the project. The issue has now landed with the state government.

Within the GHMC limits, the difficulty in land acquisition and shifting of utilities has slowed down work on the project.

The SNDP was launched to improve the stormwater drain network and address urban flooding in the city. Over 60 works were proposed as part of SNDP Phase I. Of these, works worth about Rs 735 crore were in the GHMC limits and Rs 250 crore was located in the surrounding municipalities.

As per GO No. 13 of January 12, 2022, the GHMC would spend 69 per cent of the total project cost and the adjoining urban local bodies would pay the rest. Considering their revenue generation, municipal commissioners of the six surrounding civic bodies wrote to the government asking it to come to their rescue.

A senior GHMC official on condition of anonymity said that until the land acquisition hurdles were cleared, the corporation would not be able to execute a large portion of the SNDP. He said that the corporation could not fund the project for the adjoining municipalities and the government should come to their rescue.

An official said GHMC had only completed works worth Rs 103 crore and cleared the bills. Works for another Rs 150 crore were almost complete and works worth `200 crore were being executed. Overall, the official said that the corporation could complete only Rs 450 crore works.

Asked about the completion of the SNDP, officials said the project would miss the November deadline. Considering the challenges it would be only completed prior to the monsoon next year.

What has halted

Works between Himayatnagar bridge and confluence with Musi river, covering the bridges at Chikkadpally, Baghlingampally, Nallakunta, Golnaka halted due to land acquisition issues.

Land issues affect work at Chandrayangutta and Begumpet.

Work between bridges at Kavadiguda, Himayatnagar, Gandhinagar, Ashoknagar proceeding at snail’s pace.