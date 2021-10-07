Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2021 Premises of ex-CM Ye ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Premises of ex-CM Yediyurappa's close aide among 50 places raided by I-T sleuths

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2021, 9:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 9:47 pm IST
I-T officials have conducted coordinated raids at more than 50 places in Karnataka, sources said
Yediyurappa confirmed that the raid has taken place on the premises on his aide Umesh. (PTI Photo)
 Yediyurappa confirmed that the raid has taken place on the premises on his aide Umesh. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Premises of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's close aide Umesh were among those raided by Income Tax sleuths in the State on Thursday.

I-T officials have conducted coordinated raids at more than 50 places in Karnataka, sources said.

 

Yediyurappa confirmed that the raid has taken place on the premises on his aide Umesh.

"A raid has taken place at Umesh's residence. He was not working with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai but with me. Truth will come out tomorrow morning and then I will react," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He said I-T officials never spare a person who does wrong things. "They never spare anyone. They have taken action as per law," the former CM said.

When asked the reason behind the raid, Yediyurappa said he was not aware of it and knew only what is reported in the media.

 

According to him, I-T officials have summoned Umesh at 11 am on Friday, after which he will be able to know the reason behind the raids.

To a question on "political reasons" at a time when the bypolls were round the corner, Yediyurappa said, "I don't want to link the raid with politics. I-T raids are different from politics. I-T raids keep happening normally. There is no need to find reasons unnecessarily."

According to sources in the I-T department, contractors in the Irrigation department were the prime target of the coordinated raids. The I-T sleuths also conducted searches at the residences and offices of a few chartered accountants.

 

The sources said the raids took place in over 50 places across Bengaluru, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Davangere.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, income tax, income tax sleuths, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. (Photo: PTI)

Two arrested over Lakhimpur violence, minister's son summoned by police

The Bench, however, was not convinced with the decision of the Centre and ordered that girls will be allowed to sit in the entrance exam this year itself. (PTI Photo)

SC allows girls to take entrance exam for admission in Military College in December

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

25k devotees to be initially allowed daily for Makaravilakku season: CM Vijayan

Navarathri celebrations have begun today but the State government has decided to keep the temples closed from Friday to Sunday claiming festivals could become super spreader of the virus. (DC File Photo)

Re-open temples in 10 days, don't impose your ideology, BJP tells TN govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court asks UP govt to file status report

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI/File)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 204 days

A worker sanitises and fumigates a temple after the Maharashtra government allowed religious places to reopen from October 7, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.(PTI/Kunal Patil)

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP government to file status report on arrested

Supreme Court (PTI)

Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days' wage for over 11 lakh railway employees

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

SC takes cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->