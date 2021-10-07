Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2021 Lakhimpur violence: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP government to file status report on arrested

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
Earlier in the day, the top court had said it would like to hear the 2 lawyers who had written a letter seeking a high-level judicial probe
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain who are the accused against whom FIR has been registered in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people were killed, and whether they have been arrested.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh to explain this in the status report.

 

The counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, that a judicial commission has been constituted to inquire into the incident and the state would file a status report in the matter.

The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Eight people were killed in the violence on October 3 during a farmers' protest at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

Earlier in the day, the top court had said it would like to hear the two lawyers who had written a letter seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, also involving the CBI, into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest.

 

The bench said that the letter was to be registered as a PIL and due to some miscommunication it was listed as the suo motu (on its own) case.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhinpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

 

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 since last November.

The apex court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January.

 

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

...
Tags: lakhimpur kheri incident, supreme court (sc), suo motu case, up government, status report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

SC takes cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today
Rahul, Priyanka go to Lakhimpur Kheri after standoff at Lucknow airport

Latest From Nation

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, BJP leaders laud him

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 204 days

A worker sanitises and fumigates a temple after the Maharashtra government allowed religious places to reopen from October 7, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.(PTI/Kunal Patil)

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise ship raid case: 18 people, including a foreign national, arrested so far

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->