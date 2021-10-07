Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2021 Farmers seek compens ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers seek compensation for lost crops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 7, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 1:11 am IST
In the past seven years, farmers incurred losses to crops over an estimated 10 lakh acres in the erstwhile Warangal district
Farmers say they used to get crop loss compensation in the former Andhra Pradesh state but not in Telangana. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
WARANGAL: Several TS ministers including K.T. Rama Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao have asked officials to conduct surveys on the extent of crop loss the farmers in the state incurred due to the heavy rains.

Farmers say they used to get crop loss compensation in the former Andhra Pradesh state but not in Telangana. The state government is providing them Rs 10,000 per acre for two crops a year but no compensation to those who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains.

 

“I own two crops under the Laknavaram Lake and raised paddy this time. It would have been ready in another two months but my entire crop got inundated due to the recent rains and I am faced with a huge loss. This keeps happening every year, the officials visit us and take the details. But no compensation came to us till date,” said Radhakrishna of Kothur of Pasra mandal of Mulugu district.

In the past seven years, farmers incurred losses to crops over an estimated 10 lakh acres in the erstwhile Warangal district. Cotton and maize farmers were the worst affected.

 

Another farmer Ashok of Khanapur in Warangal district said the state government is not responding to the woes of the farmers. “We last received compensation for our lost crop before the state bifurcation. Our plea is that the Telangana government must come up with an action plan to rescue farmers who lost their crops due to hail storms, heavy rains and floods,” he said.

Tags: crop loss, unseasonal rains, compensating crop loss
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


