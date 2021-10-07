AP assures HC no painting of party colours on state buildings

Vijayawada: The state government has informed the AP High Court that it will remove the ruling YSRC colours from the waste-to-wealth centres and assured the court that it will not do such paintings in future.

A division bench of Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice Jayasuriya held a hearing on a petition on the issue.

Panchayat raj principal secretary G.K. Dwivedi filed an affidavit in the court saying that party colours would be removed from the waste-to-wealth centres. He assured the court that the government would not do this in future.