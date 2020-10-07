Kailash Satyarthi lauds Kerala police’s Operation P Hunt

Kochi: Child rights activist and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has appreciated Operation P Hunt, the special drive of the Kerala police and State Police Cyberdome against online child sex abuse. The state police have recently arrested 41 persons including IT professionals for circulating child pornographic material as part of the operation.

“Bravo @CyberdomeKerala and ADGP @manojabraham051! When online child sexual abuse is rising steeply during this pandemic, your efforts are exemplary for others. Keep going my sisters & brothers!” Sathyarthi tweeted.

During a raid conducted simultaneously at 326 locations across the state, the police seized 285 electronic devices including laptops, mobile phones, hard discs and memory cards which were used to upload and circulate the child porn. ADGP Manoj Abraham, nodal officer of State Police Cyberdome has been leading the operation.

The State Police Cyber Dome has been monitoring the cyberspace in the wake of reports on the increase in the number of cyber atrocities against children during the pandemic period.

Several Whatsapp and online groups are under radar which was found to be circulating the child porn. Police have been conducting regular raids as part of Operation P Hunt.