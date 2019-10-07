Union Minister Giriraj Singh tweet raises heat in Bihar politics

Patna: As part of his continuing attacks against the Nitish government, Union Minister Giriraj Singh apologised to people of the state who are unable to celebrate Durga Puja due to floods in Bihar.

In a tweet on Sunday, the firebrand BJP leader said, “Durga Puja celebrations have begun. On behalf of Bihar NDA, I apologise to all Sanatanis, who are unable to visit Puja pandals and celebrate the festival due to water-logging in their areas”.

Singh’s tweet is in line with his earlier statements in which he criticised the state government for poor handling of the flood situation in Bihar. Reacting to JD (U)’s charges that the situation in Patna deteriorated due to BJP’s negligence, the Union Minister remarked, “jab taali sardar ko to gaali bhi sardar ko (when the leader gets praised for achievements, he should face criticism for failures too)”.

Giriraj Singh, who is known for his open differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, made the statement in Darbhanga on Friday, barely two days after he said that the government should take responsibility and apologise to people of Bihar for the flood situation.

His statement against the CM has raised the political temperature in Bihar. A section in the JD (U), as well as political experts, are of the opinion that continuous attacks on Nitish Kumar are likely to create a rift between the allies ahead of the 2020 polls.