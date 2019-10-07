Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2019 Team of diplomats to ...
Team of diplomats to visit Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Oct 7, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 1:19 am IST
The fact-checking mission is meant to show them that all is well.
Even though the government claims that the situation in J&K is largely normal, there are still restrictions in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Under pressure from the international community over restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government plans to take a group of foreign diplomats to the state.

The fact-checking mission is meant to show them that all is well. Highly placed sources in the government said that several diplomats have already been ‘sounded out’ about the trip, but a final decision is awaited.

 

Even though the government claims that the situation in J&K is largely normal, there are still  restrictions in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. It is learnt that the government is waiting for the situation to become little more conducive to take the diplomats to Kashmir.

Though the world community has mostly backed India on the issue of Kashmir and the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 to strip the state of its special status, there is growing impatience with regard to the prolonged security curbs in the state.

It has been 63 days since the government sent more troops to J&K, imposed curfew restricting people’s movement, put political leaders under house arrest, and cut mobile phone services, rendering the media severely constrained and unable to report.

With most Kashmiri  leaders still under detention, the international community has expressed concerns over the human rights situation in J&K. On Saturday, American senator Elizabeth Warren, a US presidential candidate, expressed concerns over the communication blackout.

...
