Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2019 Put check on 'M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Put check on 'Modi wave' in 2014, confident that Shiv sainik will become CM: Uddhav

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Aaditya Thackeray is entering electoral politics and October 21 state polls are being seen as a litmus test for the party.
"There is no point in discussing the reasons behind the BJP and Sena contesting (the 2014 polls) separately. It was a war. There was a 'wave' at the national level, but we put a check on it in Maharashtra," he said. (Photo: File)
 "There is no point in discussing the reasons behind the BJP and Sena contesting (the 2014 polls) separately. It was a war. There was a 'wave' at the national level, but we put a check on it in Maharashtra," he said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said his son taking a plunge into electoral politics does not mean he is retiring, and expressed confidence that a Sena worker would one day become the state's chief minister.

In an interview to Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', he claimed his party put a check on the 'Modi wave' in the 2014 state Assembly polls, but maintained there was no point in a discussion now on why they parted ways with the BJP at that time. This time, the Sena is contesting on 124 out of the total 288 constituencies in alliance with the BJP, which has nominated candidates for 150 seats. Rest of the seats will be allotted to smaller allies from the BJP's quota.

 

"One day, a Shiv Sainik would become the chief minister of Maharashtra, it is a promise I made to my father and Sena founder late Balasaheb," Uddhav Thackeray said in the interview, a part of which was released on Monday.

The Sena chief's son Aaditya Thackeray is entering electoral politics from Worli constituency in Mumbai, and the October 21 state polls are being seen as a litmus test for the party.

"Aaditya contesting the Assembly election does not necessarily mean I am retiring from active politics. I am very much around," he said. "I am not going to do farming," he said sarcastically, in an apparent reference to NCP leader Ajit Pawar who recently resigned as an MLA and advised his son to prefer farming or business over politics. He also claimed that in 2014, when the Sena and BJP snapped ties ahead of the Assembly polls, his party put a check on the 'Modi wave' which had swept the country.

"There is no point in discussing the reasons behind the BJP and Sena contesting (the 2014 polls) separately. It was a war. There was a 'wave' at the national level, but we put a check on it in Maharashtra," he said. "Despite being in power, we have always raised voice for the cause of the common man," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp, shiv sena, maharashtra assembly elections 2019, uddhav thackeray, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)

From attacks to killing cops: Pak distributes tasks among top three terror groups

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees

The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)

'Don't cut anymore trees,' says Supreme Court on Mumbai's Aarey

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

'Don't cut anymore trees,' says Supreme Court on Mumbai's Aarey

The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)

'Nearly 300 militants active in J&K, Pak trying to push in more via LoC': Top cop

Singh said some of these militants have been sighted at certain places and

Maharashtra BJP corporator, family members shot dead at home: Police

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. (Representational Image)

Cong wiped out, can't be revived even with calcium injection: Asaduddin

Slamming the BJP, the Hyderabad MP said the ruling party has passed a bill in Himachal Pradesh making it mandatory for a citizen to give a one-month notice for religious conversion. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham