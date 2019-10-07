Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2019 From attacks to kill ...
Nation, Current Affairs

From attacks to killing cops: Pak distributes tasks among top three terror groups

ANI
Published Oct 7, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Intelligence agencies have warned that terror groups have been assigned tasks to carry out attacks in Valley and parts of India.
A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)
 A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: With the help of Pakistan Army and ISI, three top terrorist organisations-- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have distributed responsibilities to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of India and for political and police killings.

A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters.

 

"There is a credible input that terrorists have recently held a joint meeting at an unspecified location in Pulwama in which different operational responsibilities were assigned to different terrorist groups as a future strategy," the document says.

According to the document, intelligence agencies have warned that these terror groups backed by Pakistan have been assigned tasks to carry out attacks in Valley, parts of India, and for killing policemen and political leaders.

"JeM has been assigned the responsibility of carrying out the attack along the national highway. LeT has been given responsibility to carrying the attack on interior security installations while as HM has been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and Police/Political killings," the alert says.

Hizbul Mujahideen has been also asked to create unrest and target local people. These terrorist organisations have been tasked to ensure shutdown in the valley and carry out attacks in case of any positive development, sources said.

Security forces have been asked to follow standard operating procedures and co-ordinate constantly with intelligence agencies, local police and Indian Army.

"Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen have been pressuring people not to carry out their daily chores. They forced people to close shops and petrol pumps, but pumps are open and we have ensured that shops are open wherever people want to open them," Dilbagh Singh had told ANI in September.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: let, jem, hizbul mujahideen, pakistan army, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Put check on 'Modi wave' in 2014, confident that Shiv sainik will become CM: Uddhav

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees

The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)

'Don't cut anymore trees,' says Supreme Court on Mumbai's Aarey

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Put check on 'Modi wave' in 2014, confident that Shiv sainik will become CM: Uddhav

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

'Don't cut anymore trees,' says Supreme Court on Mumbai's Aarey

The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)

'Nearly 300 militants active in J&K, Pak trying to push in more via LoC': Top cop

Singh said some of these militants have been sighted at certain places and

Maharashtra BJP corporator, family members shot dead at home: Police

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham