Nation Current Affairs 07 Oct 2019 'Don't cut anymore t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Don't cut anymore trees,' says Supreme Court on Mumbai's Aarey

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
A special bench said it will have to examine entire thing and posted matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.
The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)
 The cutting of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special bench of the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to ensure that no trees are further axed at Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan directed the government to maintain the status quo and said it would further hear all the petitions in the matter on October 21.

 

The court passed the directive after hearing a suo moto PIL based on a letter written by a group of law students to the court against the felling of trees.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the bench that no trees will be further cut in the Aarey Colony. He told the court that the people who were arrested for protesting against Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) action were released. "In case those are still not released shall be released immediately," Mehta assured the court.

The court also asked Mehta to include the Ministry of Forest and Environment as a party in the matter.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde was representing the group of law students' who sent a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, prompting him to set up a special bench to hear the matter.

Environment activists were represented by senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan.

During the course of hearing, Justice Arun Mishra asked whether or not the Aarey Colony was the eco-sensitive zone. To which, advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan said, "Wider issues relating to Aarey being a forest or not has been pending before the Supreme Court in a 2018 matter."

He also apprised the court that a matter is also pending in National Green Tribunal as to whether Aarey is an eco-sensitive zone or not. "As the matter is pending the authorities should have not gone ahead with the felling of trees," Sankaranarayan submitted.

On Sunday, the court received a letter by the students' group against the axing of trees in the Aarey forest, decided to pursue it as public interest litigation (PIL) and constituted a "special bench" to hear the matter.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started axing the trees on Friday night after the Bombay High Court rejected a bunch of petitions filed by NGOs and activists against the tree felling. Resolved to save the trees, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. Later, more people joined the protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.

The protesters have been demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

The police had held at least 84 protestors for allegedly disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties. Twenty-nine out of 84 protestors were sent to five-day judicial custody by a local court on Saturday. The 29 protestors were granted bail on Sunday by Dindoshi court on a cash bond of Rs 7,000 each and asked to appear at the police station for further inquiry.

Leaders from various political parties including Shiv Sena and Congress have condemned the move to fell the trees.

On October 5, the Bombay High Court had refused to entertain urgent mentioning by Aarey activists to stay the ongoing tree cutting.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: supreme court, mumbai metro, aarey forest, shiv sena, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)

From attacks to killing cops: Pak distributes tasks among top three terror groups

Put check on 'Modi wave' in 2014, confident that Shiv sainik will become CM: Uddhav

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

From attacks to killing cops: Pak distributes tasks among top three terror groups

A document exclusively accessed by ANI says a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three terror groups were briefed about the responsibilities assigned to them by their masters. (Representational Image)

Put check on 'Modi wave' in 2014, confident that Shiv sainik will become CM: Uddhav

T'gana transport corporation to challenge govt's decision to sack employees

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said employees who did not join duty before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government would not be taken back. (Photo: PTI)

'Nearly 300 militants active in J&K, Pak trying to push in more via LoC': Top cop

Singh said some of these militants have been sighted at certain places and

Maharashtra BJP corporator, family members shot dead at home: Police

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham