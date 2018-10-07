search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Security stepped up ahead of tomorrow's local body polls in J&K

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 9:48 am IST
Security forces have also intensified vehicle checking, frisking and area domination in the city in the run-up to the polls.
Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. (Photo: File)
 Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Security forces have intensified checking and area domination as part of an elaborate plan to provide a sense of security for the smooth conduct of local body polls in the Kashmir Valley, officials said Sunday.

The first phase of the local body polls begins on Monday.

 

"An elaborate security plan has been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls," a senior police official said.

He added security forces have intensified vehicle checking, frisking and area domination in the city as well as in the other areas of the valley in the run-up to the polls.

Many check-points have been placed in the city where vehicles are being checked. Sniffer dogs are also being used to check vehicles. We are making sure that no untoward incident happens, he said.

The official said while providing a secure atmosphere for the polls was a challenge, there is a good synergy between various security agencies and several steps have been taken to provide a general sense of security in the valley.

We are providing cluster security. Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. The areas are being made safe through operations and increased presence of forces as well as through area domination, the official said.

He said deployment of forces has been worked out and sensitive areas have been taken care of. The official said polling booths have been secured and a thick layer of security has been thrown around them.

The focus is to keep troublemakers at bay so that there is no untoward incident and people come out to vote without any fear, he said.

Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir, Ravideep Singh Sahi said the "environment" in the entire Kashmir Valley is under control and the endeavour is to create a sense of security so that the people come out to vote.

We have made elaborate arrangements for the security. Whatever force was required for the elections, has come and they are being deployed. They have been here for some time and they are adequately familiarised with the area. We have started area domination, check-points have been installed in various areas and we are working in close coordination with the police and army, Singh said.

He said operations were being conducted to arrest trouble mongers so that a secure environment is provided to the people.

We have made adequate arrangements for the security of the candidates, their personal security as well as the accommodation arrangements, we have an elaborate plan for that, the IG CRPF said.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday took a detailed review of the security situation in the state ahead of the first phase of the municipal elections.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhat, and top officials from police, CRPF and civil administration.

Tags: j&k local body polls, j&k police, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clash of segments: Mahindra Marazzo vs Mahindra Scorpio - which car to buy?

So which Mahindra should you pick? First, let’s take a quick look at the distinguishing factors between the two.
 

Aishwarya owns the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Doha with flying kisses for Aaradhya

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Doha.
 

Hormone in plants reverses brain damage caused by fatty diet

Results suggest rodents that consume a fatty diet have reduced expression of an insulin receptor in a region of the brain known as the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi Band 3 review: Xiaomi's best VFM tracker gets even smarter

Xiaomi is making strides in providing high-quality technology for extremely affordable prices and the Mi Band 3 is a living testament to that.
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India; 5 things you should know

Here are a few interesting things that you should know about this expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV which feels at home on most terrains.
 

Signs of type 2 diabetes appear 20 years before diagnosis

According to Japanese researchers healthy lifestyle interventions may be required as soon as a person's blood sugars start to rise to prevent 'full blown diabetes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM, parties to hold talks before implementing Sabrimala verdict

The opposition Congress and BJP had come out against the government stand and alleged that the Left government was trying to implement the court order in haste without taking into consideration the sentiments of the believers. (Photo: File)

Launch of DD Arun Prabha put on hold

The channel was supposed to focus on youth, contemporary entertainment and informative shows.

UP school ‘bans’ Vande Mataram

Yogi Adityanath

PM coerced EC to delay presser: Congress

Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin listen to Russian rendition of a 'bhajan'

PM Modi , Vladimir Putin listen to a rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional song. (Screengrab | Twitter | @MEAIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham