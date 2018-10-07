Political parties told to have OGH repairs in manifesto

Hyderabad: The restoration of the heritage block of Osmania General Hospital should be included in the manifesto of all political parties, members of civil society have demanded. They said they wanted a commitment that the building, built in 1917, would be repaired and not allowed to deteriorate further.

The Rs 200 crore, which was sanctioned for restoration in 2013, has not been used. Only Rs 6 crore have been utilised, according to the information secured by the government.

The old block is a heritage structure and there have been issues raised about the contribution from other departments to allow the building to be restored.

Prof. Syed Immamuddin of Osmania Medical College said, “We are trying to get different agencies together so that there can be a consensus built at the government level to get the work done.”

The building, which has had its two floors vacated, only has patients on the first floor and the ground floor. The proposal put before the government was to keep the hospital administration in the old building and a part of it could be used as a museum.

Mr Mujtaba Hasan Askari, who has a help desk at the hospital, explained, “There is a need for scientific assessment of the structure by heritage experts and architects and it must be given top priority. The pillars of the building are 5 feet in width and are made of solid granite stone which gives the building structural stability.”

According to senior members of the OGH Joint Action Committee, the structure is very strong but cement from the lime mix is peeling off from the roof. Sewage pipes have been added to the building and there is no proper maintenance, which has led to seepage and affected the structure.

A senior doctor said, “Lime mix is very expensive and whenever repairs are carried out, cement is applied but that is not the solution. The building needs experts to handle it and there must be commitment to ensure that it will be restored.”

During the last four years, several letters have been written and daily reports of cement flakes falling on patients have been sent to the health secretary by the superintendent. The OGHJAC carried out protests for 100 days demanding that the building be repaired.

The Osmania Medical College Alumni has also volunteered to help as they want the hospital to be restored to its former glory.