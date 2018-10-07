KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: A former Captain in the Indian Air Force who flew fighter jets on the Pakistan and China borders, TPCC president Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy doubtlessly finds the terrain as hostile as he tries to lead his party to victory in the Assembly elections a mere two months away.

Mr Reddy appears cooly confident that he can steer the Mahakutami, led by the Congress, to power and end the “dictatorial, arrogance and corrupt” rule of TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr Reddy said, “The people of Telangana have made up their mind to end KCR and TRS rule,” he said in an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle.

“Our slogan is “KCR Hatao Telangana Bachao”. Because, as I said earlier, not only has there been no development, there has been a systematic effort to destroy all democratic institutions in Telangana. This is not acceptable to the people,” he said.

The big question with the Congress is always that who among the many aspirants will be the Chief Minister. Mr Reddy swerved past that one, saying, “It is a matter of pride that there are many leaders in the Telangana Congress who have both the experience and the ability to be Chief Minister. Anybody becoming CM is okay with me”.