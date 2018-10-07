search on deccanchronicle.com
IndiGo witnessed temporary system failure for 90 minutes, flyers left stranded

ANI
Published Oct 7, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
The glitch, was, however, rectified later on and operations resumed normally.
Due to the snag, the airline took longer to process the check-ins. (Photo: File)
 Due to the snag, the airline took longer to process the check-ins. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines' system was down for 90 minutes across all airports on Sunday, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Due to the snag, the airline took longer to process the check-ins. The airline also put an advisory on its official Twitter handle over the issue and asked its passengers to contact it through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number.

 

The glitch, was, however, rectified later on and operations resumed normally.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to the system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," the airline said in a statement.

