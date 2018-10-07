search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Teacher thrashes Class VIII student

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Oct 7, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Parents say such incidents are on the rise dut lack of guidelines.
Eighth standard student J. Bharath shows the marks after being beaten by his math teacher.
Hyderabad: Corporal punishment continues in schools, with two additional cases reported in the last couple of days. J. Bharat, a Class 8 student and Harishchandra Prasad studying in Class 3 were beaten by their respective teachers.

Earlier this week, a student was beaten with a duster in a government school

 

Bharath was badly beaten by his mathematics teacher Hanumantha Rao at Tondupally Shivaji Vidya Nikethan High School for laughing while the class was going on at about 11 am on Friday morning. The welts remained on his body even on Satuday, and he contracted fever.

Bharat’s father D. Mallesh said such incidents were on the rise because the principals were not giving proper instructions to the teachers. “They should hold a meeting and all teachers should be warned against corporal punishment. One cannot treat children so badly as it leaves a long lasting impact on the child’s physical and mental health,” he said.

Prasad, a Class 3 student of Sri Chaitanya Olympiad School at Boduppal was beaten by his Hindi teacher Padmavathi for three days. 

Though there were complaints from the parents, the school officials did not heed, it was alleged.

Education experts said that wooden dusters and sticks were banned in schools to ensure that teachers in a fit of rage did not use them to belabour students. “Despite the ban, they are in use and being used for all the wrong purposes," an expert said.

In an incident reported earlier this week, Telugu teacher Sujatha allegedly hit her Class II student Nikhil on his head in the government school at LB Nagar, leading to a bleeding injury.

Child rights activist, Achyuta Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangam said, "There needs to be stricter implementation of the existing rules, Inspections should be done by the education department and teachers should be punished if they give corporal punishment.” 

Tags: corporal punishment, student thrashed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




