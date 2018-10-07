search on deccanchronicle.com
Legal Metrology Dept conducts raids on garments outlets, 272 cases booked

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 7, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Fifteen teams headed by Assistant Controllers Bhaskar Reddy, Jaganmohan Reddy and Rajeswar Rao booked 272 cases for violating.
(Representational Images)
Hyderabad: With the aim of safeguarding consumer interests during the upcoming festivals, the Legal Metrology Department on Saturday raided garment outlets. Big names like RS Brothers in Ameerpet and Kukatpally, Kalamandir in ECIL, KLM Fashions, Chennai  Silks and Mebaz in Dilsukhnagar were among the 31 retailers that were booked. 

“The cases were booked on the basis of violations of failure to mark the merchandise with details like, consumer address, size,  quantity and date of packing,” said Mr Bhaskar Reddy. 

For all transactions, the department introduced cashless enforcement last month and handed over handheld enforcer machines to officials at ground level for transparency and accountability. These handheld enforcer machines were used for collecting penalty. 

Controller for Legal Metrology Department Akun Sabharwal said, “The department wanted to begin cashless transactions on the booking of compoundable offenses only. The long-term plan is to introduce handheld  enforcer machines into all districts as it is vital to  ensuring financial transparency."

Tags: legal metrology department, raided
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




