search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-CBI Joint Director to soon enter Andhra politics, plans to tackle farmers' woes

PTI
Published Oct 7, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 11:10 am IST
VV Lakshminarayana says the sufferings of farmers, weaving community and fishermen have driven him to take the firm decision.
Lakshminarayana said he would either float his own party or join any other political party that would implement his proposed village development manifesto. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 Lakshminarayana said he would either float his own party or join any other political party that would implement his proposed village development manifesto. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Tirupati: Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana on Saturday announced that he would enter the field of politics in Andhra Pradesh soon.

A 1990 batch IPS officer, Lakshminarayana, who was at the helm of the investigation into the Satyam scam probe, had applied for VRS this March.

 

Speaking to reporters, Lakshminarayana said he was serving as additional director general of police in Mumbai when he applied for voluntary retirement service and it was accepted later.

He said the sufferings of farmers, weaving community and fishermen have driven him to take a firm decision to join politics to bring back past glory of the villages.

Lakshminarayana said he visited several villages in all 13 districts of the state and met farmers and fishermen besides student communities.

He said a "peoples manifesto" of each village is being prepared and that would be submitted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other politicians for their response, he said.

Lakshminarayana said he would either float his own party or join any other political party that would implement his proposed village development manifesto.

Tags: ex-cbi joint director, vv lakshminarayana, andhra politics
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Clash of segments: Mahindra Marazzo vs Mahindra Scorpio - which car to buy?

So which Mahindra should you pick? First, let’s take a quick look at the distinguishing factors between the two.
 

Aishwarya owns the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Doha with flying kisses for Aaradhya

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Doha.
 

Hormone in plants reverses brain damage caused by fatty diet

Results suggest rodents that consume a fatty diet have reduced expression of an insulin receptor in a region of the brain known as the hippocampus. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi Band 3 review: Xiaomi's best VFM tracker gets even smarter

Xiaomi is making strides in providing high-quality technology for extremely affordable prices and the Mi Band 3 is a living testament to that.
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India; 5 things you should know

Here are a few interesting things that you should know about this expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV which feels at home on most terrains.
 

Signs of type 2 diabetes appear 20 years before diagnosis

According to Japanese researchers healthy lifestyle interventions may be required as soon as a person's blood sugars start to rise to prevent 'full blown diabetes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On Sec 377 verdict, Arun Jaitley says sexuality not part of free speech

On the Supreme Court allowing women's entry into the Sabarimala shrine, Jaitley said such a ruling cannot happen on select practices as it may have many social consequences. (Photo: File)

Security stepped up ahead of tomorrow's local body polls in J&K

Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM, parties to hold talks before implementing Sabrimala verdict

The opposition Congress and BJP had come out against the government stand and alleged that the Left government was trying to implement the court order in haste without taking into consideration the sentiments of the believers. (Photo: File)

Launch of DD Arun Prabha put on hold

The channel was supposed to focus on youth, contemporary entertainment and informative shows.

UP school ‘bans’ Vande Mataram

Yogi Adityanath
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham