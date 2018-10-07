40 girls in hospital after mob thrashed them in Bihar for resisting harassment

'The district administration also claimed that “one person has been taken into custody. Others involved in the case have also been identified and will be arrested soon'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: Nitish Kumar government, which is facing flak over rising cases of crime against women, was in for another setback after a group of girl students was beaten up for resisting eve-teasing and sexual harassment in Bihar’s Supaul district.

Police said that over 40 girls who sustained injuries in the attack were later admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The district administration also claimed that “one person has been taken into custody. Others involved in the case have also been identified and will be arrested soon”.

The girls – all aged between 12 to 16 years, are students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Daparkha village of Triveniganj.

Sources from Supaul informed Deccan Chronicle that youths from a nearby village used to pass lewd remarks and write vulgar comments on the school wall about girls. On Saturday, over two dozen local villagers ransacked the school and thrashed the girls when they tried to their raise their voices against the issue.

“Girls were beaten up by villagers while they were playing on Saturday. Villagers were furious because these girls tried to raise their voices against the harassment they faced on regular basis”, school sources said.

The issue has snowballed into a political controversy as opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday blamed the state government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the state.

In a tweet, he said that anti-social elements ransacked the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Supaul and thrashed 34 students. “The state government is silent and the crime graph is rising in Bihar”.

बिहार में सुपौल के त्रिवेणीगंज के कस्तूरबा गांधी गर्ल्स स्कूल में घुसकर असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा हॉस्टल में रहने वाली 34 छात्राओं को बुरे तरीके से मारा-पीटा गया है। बेख़ौफ गुंडों की मार से घायल सभी छात्राओं को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।



सरकार नरम है, अपराध चरम पर है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 6, 2018

He further said, “This kind of incident keeps happening because Chief Minister personally interferes and ensures that rapists and perpetrators get a free run. In majority cases, his party men, lawmakers and office bearers are main culprits. Honest officers who have been taking action against them are often transferred”.

Because CM personally interferes to ensure that rapists & perpetrators gets a free run. In majority cases his party men, law makers and office bearers are the main culprits. If an honest officer tries to catch hold of them, He/she is transferred immediately. #NitishKaAatankRaj https://t.co/vdVH3ro5BF — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 7, 2018

Earlier this year, cases of sexual abuse inside several government-funded shelter homes had rocked the state. In a Muzaffarpur-based shelter home rape case, over 34 minor girls told the police said that they were raped by officials and employees of the facility.

In another case, around 15 minors living in Bodh Gaya monastery were molested by a monk.