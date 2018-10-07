search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ABVP sweeps UoH student union elections after nine years

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 7, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad logo
 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad logo

Hyderabad: After nine years, the ABVP swept to victory in the University of Hyderabad Student Union elections on Saturday.

PhD scholar Aarthi Nagpal, a psychologist, became the new president of the students union, only the second woman to hold the post. Ms Nagpal secured 1,663 votes in the polls held on October 5, and defeated her Student Federation of Inda rival Erram Naveen by 334 votes. United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Sreeja Vasthavi could secure only 842 votes.

 

Ms Nagpal told this newspaper that maintaining accountability and transparency would be her motto. 

The union would hold a student darbar every month. She said, “Our main focus would be on providing basic amenities which are lacking now.”

Many netizens hailed the victory on social media. University alumnus Kushagra Krishnan posted, “Long awaited day is finally here. I had cried in both the elections (2013 and 2014) for losing by merely few votes margin. I am crying today but these are tears of happiness, tears of proud (sic).”

ABVP member J. Dileep said, “This will be a major boost to all ABVP students.”

 There has been a consistent fight since 2009 to bring the nation-first ideology in the Central university, but the left-leaning parties did not let it happen.” 

Tags: akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad, university of hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




