20 dead, 16 hurt as minibus plunges into gorge in J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 7, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Minibus was jam-packed and on reaching Kela Morh the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down the 200-ft-deep gorge.
The police and hospital sources said that the condition of five of the injured is critical.
Srinagar: At least, twenty people including four females were killed and sixteen others wounded when an overcrowded minibus, they were travelling in skidded off the road and, fell in a 200-feet deep gorge along the highway connecting Jammu and Kashmir’s twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu on Saturday.

The police and hospital sources said that the condition of five of the injured is critical. They were among the ten injured earlier flown to winter capital Jammu for specialised treatment at city’s Government-run Medical College Hospital.

 

Deputy inspector general of police, Rafiq-ul-Hassan, said that the corpses of 14 passengers and the driver were retrieved from the accident site. He added that the condition of 10 among the injured was stated to be critical and they were airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.

The ill-fated minibus was plying between the highway towns of Banihal and Ramban and met with the accident while negotiating a curve along the hilly road.

Ramban’s SSP Anita Sharma said the minibus (registration number JK19 1593) was jam-packed and on reaching Kela Morh near Maroof along the 294-km Srinagar-Jammu highway the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down the 200-ft-deep gorge.

Officials said that the J&K police and the Army personnel along with local volunteers started the rescue operation immediately. However, it took time for the rescuers to reach the ill-fated vehicle due to the steep slope.

Ramban’s deputy commissioner Showkat Aijaz said that on seeing the condition of injured he quickly requisitioned for a helicopter to airlift them to Jammu.

This was the fifth such incident in past one month in the hilly Chenab valley of Jammu and Kashmir. More than fifty people have been killed in these mishaps.

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident. He announced ex-gratia relief of `5 lakh each for the next of the kin of those dead and `50,000 for those injured in the accident.

