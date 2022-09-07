  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2022 Kaleshwaram pumphous ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kaleshwaram pumphouses to be restored by Oct-end, contractor to bear expenses: Harish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Harish Rao said the KLIS had 21 pumphouses of which two, at Medigadda and Annaram, which were adjacent to the Godavari, were submerged. (DC File Image)
 Harish Rao said the KLIS had 21 pumphouses of which two, at Medigadda and Annaram, which were adjacent to the Godavari, were submerged. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao said that the pumphouses of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project (KLIS) which were submerged during the recent Godavari floods will be restored by the end of October.

Participating in a short discussion in the Legislative Council, Harish Rao lashed out at Opposition parties for trying to project natural calamity as human error and failure of TRS government.

He said the KLIS had 21 pumphouses of which two, at Medigadda and Annaram, which were adjacent to the Godavari, were submerged.

"Opposition parties are projecting it as if the entire Kaleshwaram project has got submerged. When a natural calamity of this scale occurs, it's humanly impossible to prevent it," he said.

He said the contracting agency has initiated work and the Annaram pumphouse would be restored in about a fortnight and the Medigadda pumphouse by October-end.

The government would not incur any financial burden. The contracting agency would bear the cost as per the agreement, Harish Rao said.

He took on those saying the KLIS had failed to provide irrigation water, and asked how Telangana could emerge as the top rice producer if this as so.

 

...
Tags: kaleshwaram lift irrigation project (klip), telangana news, telangana floods, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

BJP seeks permission to visit Kaleshwaram project
Engineers call for mitigation measures to safeguard Kaleshwaram project
Telangana Rains: 2 Kaleshwaram pump houses submerged, Godavari rages on

Latest From Nation

Regional coordinator of the YSRC and TTD chairman held a meeting with the party leaders of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on the MLC elections in Araku (Photo: YV Suba Reddy Twitter)

YV Subba Reddy meets ASR leaders on MLC polls

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath speaking at 'Manthan' conference explained the measures being taken up to ensure road safety (Photo: Facebook)

AP minister explains about steps for road safety, prevention of road accidents

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity and decency: PM Modi

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launching

Three years as first citizen of Telangana far from easy, says Governor



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

Supreme Court notice to Centre on a plea to control population explosion

Supreme Court — PTI

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

INS Vikrant a testimony to India's skills, talent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->