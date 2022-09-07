  
Heavy downpour disrupts Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 7, 2022, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 7:13 pm IST
Motorists caught in a sudden rain at Punjagutta on Wednesday. (Image: DC/R. Pavan)
 Motorists caught in a sudden rain at Punjagutta on Wednesday. (Image: DC/R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: The city experienced sudden spell of rain on Wednesday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged.

The city is expected to receive more rainfall over the next three days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was caused by a north-south trough running from Chhattisgarh to a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD issued yellow alert for the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Ranga Reddy, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool, forecasting that they would receive heavy to very heavy rains.

In the next 48 hours, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, very likely accompanied with thunderstorms.

